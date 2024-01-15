Watch CBS News
Video shows long line for free admission to Museum of Fine Arts

Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Art lovers braved the cold to get into the Museum of Fine Arts for free on Monday.

SkyEye video shows a long line of people wrapping around the block at about midday, with temperatures below freezing. One social media user posted that the estimated wait time was an hour and 45 minutes. .

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is one of four "Open House" days at the MFA, when admission is free to all Massachusetts residents and the museum offers free guided tours.. The others are Memorial Day (May 17), Juneteenth (June 19) and Indigenous Peoples' Day (Oct. 14). Tickets are available in-person first come, first served.

Monday was also the last day for the sold-out "Fashioned by Sargent" exhibition, exploring the work of artist John Singer Sargent. 

First published on January 15, 2024 / 1:56 PM EST

