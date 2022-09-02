Murder-suicide in Hyannis under investigation, 2 children also found in home
BARNSTABLE -- An apparent murder-suicide is under investigation in Hyannis Friday morning. Police responded to Murray Way around 2:45 a.m. where two people were found dead.
Two children, ages 7 and 11, were also found in the home. They were taken to the appropriate authorities, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe.
Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.
No other information is available at this time.
