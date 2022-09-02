Watch CBS News
Murder-suicide in Hyannis under investigation, 2 children also found in home

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BARNSTABLE -- An apparent murder-suicide is under investigation in Hyannis Friday morning. Police responded to Murray Way around 2:45 a.m. where two people were found dead. 

Two children, ages 7 and 11, were also found in the home. They were taken to the appropriate authorities, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe.

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time. 

No other information is available at this time. 

First published on September 2, 2022 / 10:42 AM

