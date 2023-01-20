Munchkin kitten up for adoption after MSPCA treats sudden and severe illness

BOSTON -- The MSPCA said a young munchkin cat is now up for adoption after a harrowing few months for the animal.

In late November, Dollie was a typical four-month-old kitten before she suddenly became ill. At first, she just was not acting like a normal kitten but then her skin and ears began to change.

Her family, overwhelmed by her condition, "understandably" surrendered her, the MSPCA said.

"When Dollie came to us, her ears were sloughing, and they actually did fall off," explained Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell director of adoption centers and programs. "Parts of her skin were necrotic - the skin was dying. It impacted her extremities, including her tail, legs, and most of her ear tissue. We had never seen anything like it."

Dollie the munchkin cat is recovering after a reaction caused parts of her skin to die. MSPCA-Angell

The MSPCA turned to its network of specialists to help diagnose Dollie and save her life.

MSPCA-Angell West Dermatology specialist Dr. Meagan Painter said, "I saw severe skin sloughing and necrosis, especially around areas with poor circulation like the extremities...This is typical for a problem called ischemic dermatopathy, which is usually caused by a reaction to something in the body that leads to widespread inflammation."

It's unclear what triggered the reaction.

Veterinarians were able to save two of Dollie's legs that were impacted, but her tail and one leg needed to be amputated.

"We expect she'll live a long, happy life, something that would not have been possible without extensive teamwork between the hospitals and the clinic," said Painter.

After about two months with the MSPCA, Dollie is finally ready to find her new forever home. They do not believe she will need any specific care because of her condition.

Interested adopters may submit an inquiry here.