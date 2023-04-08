Watch CBS News
Local News

Bullet hole left in Mansfield home after shots fired from passing car

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MANSFIELD - Police are asking for the public's help after multiple shots were fired early Saturday morning in a Mansfield neighborhood.

Police received the call at 3:12 a.m. in the area of Franklin Street and Darby Drive. 

After reviewing doorbell camera footage from the caller, police determined five shots were fired from a vehicle traveling southbound toward Route 106.

About 10 minutes later, police said they got a call from a resident on Franklin Street who found a bullet hole in their wall. No one was injured.

Police are now asking for residents to check surveillance cameras for any footage of the vehicle.

No further information is currently available.

WBZ-News Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on April 8, 2023 / 12:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.