Bullet hole left in Mansfield home after shots fired from passing car

MANSFIELD - Police are asking for the public's help after multiple shots were fired early Saturday morning in a Mansfield neighborhood.

Police received the call at 3:12 a.m. in the area of Franklin Street and Darby Drive.

After reviewing doorbell camera footage from the caller, police determined five shots were fired from a vehicle traveling southbound toward Route 106.

About 10 minutes later, police said they got a call from a resident on Franklin Street who found a bullet hole in their wall. No one was injured.

Police are now asking for residents to check surveillance cameras for any footage of the vehicle.

No further information is currently available.