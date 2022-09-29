Multiple people rescued after boat overturns in Nahant
NAHANT – Multiple people were rescued Thursday morning when a small boat overturned in Nahant.
At least two people were on the boat when it flipped.
SkyEye was over the scene as crews helped pull one man ashore.
A woman also made it to shore on her own.
Both people were seen wearing life jackets.
No further information is currently available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.