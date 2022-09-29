Multiple people rescued after boat overturns in Nahant

Multiple people rescued after boat overturns in Nahant

Multiple people rescued after boat overturns in Nahant

NAHANT – Multiple people were rescued Thursday morning when a small boat overturned in Nahant.

At least two people were on the boat when it flipped.

SkyEye was over the scene as crews helped pull one man ashore.

A woman also made it to shore on her own.

Both people were seen wearing life jackets.

No further information is currently available.