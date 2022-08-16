Multiple fights, a positive offensive performance, and more from Patriots-Panthers joint practice session

Sports Final: Patriots have some serious speed on both sides of the ball

BOSTON -- Training camp took on a new feel in Foxboro on Tuesday, with the Patriots welcoming in the Carolina Panthers for the first of two joint practice sessions.

Head coach Bill Belichick reiterated before the practice session began that joint practices can often be more useful than preseason games, as coaches can better create situations to test their teams in ways that might not arise in the course of a game.

With that in mind, here's a look at how the Patriots looked against the Panthers on Tuesday.

There was a big fight

Apparently, the novelty of being able to hit people from a different team wore off quickly, as a large fight broke out late in the practice session.

Huuuuuuuge fight! — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 16, 2022

The skirmish began after Kristian Wilkerson caught a pass near the Panthers' sideline. Kendrick Bourne ended up running into the mix while throwing punches.

Massive brawl just broke out.



Kristian Wilkerson got jumped by several Panthers players. Had a couple throwing punches at him.



Krendrick Bourne ended up exchanging punches with one player and ended up having two people throwing punches at him — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 16, 2022

A scrum broke out between the Pats offense and Panthers defense after a Kristian Wilkerson catch near the Panthers sideline. Kendrick Bourne came in and threw a punch. Wilkerson and Bourne have been thrown out of practice. Panthers DB Kenny Robinson has as well. @wbzsports — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) August 16, 2022

Phil Perry indicated that a Panthers coach may have actually been to blame for the blowup.

Here’s how I saw it: Wilkerson caught an out route from Mac Jones and ended up in the Panthers bench area. A Carolina coach appeared to give Wilkerson a slight push as if to say, “back to your huddle.” Wilkerson whipped his head back and said something. Immediately got jumped. https://t.co/OObFViUF2G — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 16, 2022

As is always the case with Patriots practices, the players who fought were sent off the field. That included Wilkerson and Bourne for the Patriots, and Kenny Robinson for the Panthers.

You may recall the Panthers and Patriots having some beef last year, after Mac Jones grabbed Brian Burns' leg last year during their regular-season meeting. This didn't appear to be related to that in any way, but it perhaps provides some context to emotional levels from the Carolina side ... even if the two involved parties have apparently buried the hatchet.

Anyways, right before that scrum Mac Jones and Brian Burns had a nice moment with a handshake and a tap on the helmet. So things seem all cleared up between them. — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) August 16, 2022

Emotions remained high

Immediately after the fight, Trent Brown and Brian Burns had a little bit of an encounter.

Trent Brown and Brian Burns are separated a few plays later, though that didn't escalate.



Burns beat Brown in 1-on-1 pass earlier today. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 16, 2022

Shortly thereafter, James Ferentz and Phil Hoskins were booted for partaking in another scuffle.

Shortly after the scrum that resulted in two Patriots and a Panther getting tossed from practice, more pushing. Now another baby scrum near the Panthers sidelines. Patriots OL James Ferentz and Panthers DT Phil Hoskins have both been escorted off the field. — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) August 16, 2022

Patriots C James Ferentz and Panthers DT Phil Hoskins kicked out of practice by referee Brad Allen after things got a little heated near the end of a play.



Ferentz was pleading his case that he didn’t throw a punch, but Allen wouldn’t relent.



Now BB calls team meeting. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 16, 2022

At that point, the coaches had to step in to calm things down.

We are now having a "cut the crap" talk from both coaches. https://t.co/LHaBGf2N96 — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 16, 2022

That worked ... for a while. Yet another brouhaha almost erupted late in the practice session ... but cooler heads prevailed.

Patriots defense is jawing with the Panthers sideline now. Matthew Judon and Jalen Mills on back-to-back plays.



Devin McCourty escorted Mills away so it wouldn’t escalate. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 16, 2022

Run stuffers

When 11-on-11 activities started up, the Patriots' run defense showed up in a big way.

The #Patriots defense is all over the Carolina run game.



Matt Judon, Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore and Anfernee Jennings all have run stuffs already in this first 11-on-11 period. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 16, 2022

The defense once again showed up later in 11-on-11's, too.

Davon Godchaux kicks off this round of 11s with an impressive TFL on Christian McCaffrey. Then on the next play, Kyle Dugger rushes free for a sack on Baker Mayfiled.



Patriots defense has been dominant all practice. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 16, 2022

Now it’s Carl Davis getting into the backfield to blow up a pass play — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) August 16, 2022

But the Pats' defense did give up a late deep shot.

DJ Moore beat Jonathan Jones deep, adjusting to a Baker Mayfield pass that hung up in the air forever — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) August 16, 2022

Solid start on offense

The Patriots' offense is, of course, under a microscope this summer. It was notable, then, that the unit came out looking pretty solid in 11-on-11's.

Notes on first offense/defense against Panthers:



-Pats O didn’t run it great, but their PA game was on point. Several chunk completions over the middle. Tyquan Thornton keeps flashing. Mac Jones only had one “meh” throw over the middle that got tipped intended for Meyers. — Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) August 16, 2022

The showing was "less crisp" in 7-on-7's, though.

Less crisp for Pats offense in 7-on-7s.



Mac Jones’ first throw to DeVante Parker should’ve been picked. Aside from one intermediate throw to Nelson Agholor over the middle, a lot of checkdowns.



Devin Asiasi had a fumble and Matt Sokol dropped a ball after contact. — Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) August 16, 2022

And when 11-on-11's picked back up, Mac Jones completed all of his passes ... with the benefit of the defense not being allowed to sack him.

Mac Jones in 2nd 11s: 5/5.



Two likely sacks. Nelson Agholor made a nice sideline grab and Kristian Wilkerson had the biggest gainer of the period. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 16, 2022

In the final set of 11-on-11's, Jones and the offense pushed the issue and worked on some downfield passing -- with success.

Mac Jones in big field 11s: 3/5.



DeVante Parker caught a 30-yarder and Nelson Agholor drew a Joe Flacco-esque DPI. Woulda been like a 50-yard penalty. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 16, 2022

DeVante Parker made a great 30-yard(ish) catch on a deep ball from Mac Jones. Parker jumped over Donte Jackson for the catch. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 16, 2022

Great day for Mills

Jalen Mills has really solidified himself as the team's top corner this summer, and Tuesday was a chance for him to show it against an opponent.

#Patriots CB Jalen Mills was really impressive in 11-on-11s. Didn’t allow a catch on three targets to Panthers WRs Robbie Anderson and D.J. Moore (x2). — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 16, 2022

Mills helped the defense stop the Panthers from getting into the end zone during the two-minute drill at the end of practice.

Jalen Mills and Patriots defense holds in the red zone near the end of practice. Panthers had advanced to the 3. Mills with excellent PBU on slant.



Now can Mac Jones and offense answer to end practice? — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 16, 2022

The Panthers' defense also came away with a win in the two-minute drill, though.

Patriots offense stalls at 17, as with 5 seconds left on clock, Mac Jones is pressured and throws up a prayer that is intercepted near the goal line.



This reflected how both teams’ defenses primarily had the upper hand in this practice. https://t.co/8OOwpwZK3k — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 16, 2022

That was…ungood from Mac Jones and the offense to end that 2-minute drill. First, Mac airmailed a fake spike to Tyquan Thornton that would’ve gained a few extra yards. Then with “5 seconds left,” Jones throws a wobbler under duress to the end zone that’s picked by Frankie Luvu. — Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) August 16, 2022

The Panthers got another turn at the two-minute drill -- this time with Sam Darnold at QB instead of Baker Mayfield -- and Shaun Wade ended that one with an interception. The Patriots ended the day on a positive note, with Brian Hoyer hitting Devin Asiasi for a touchdown to end the final two-minute drill.

Brian Hoyer to Devin Asiasi, with 1 second on the clock, connect for a TD to cap off two-minute drive to end practice. Asiasi was along the back line running left to right and Hoyer delivered a strike. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 16, 2022

A good day for Mac

Put it all together and it was a solid day for Mac Jones.

Mac Jones went 21-for-30 in 11-on-11s today, with one INT that came on a desperation rep. Started off with a lot of shorter throws and checkdowns but pushed it downfield as practiced progressed. Some good deep hookups with DeVante Parker and Jakobi Meyers. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 16, 2022

The running game, though, appears to still be an issue.

Although the run game still needs work, thought this was the most aggressive/successful downfield passing day for Mac Jones and the starting offense. Couple high-point fades to Parker and a nice corner route to Meyers stand out. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 16, 2022

Tyquan turned some heads

The Patriots may need a strong season from their rookie receiver, and he certainly showed up on Tuesday.

During 1-on-1s, Mac Jones threw a dime to the back of the end zone to a diving Tyquan Thornton. Thornton continues to have an impressive training camp. #WBZ — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) August 16, 2022

Tyquan Thornton absolutely turnstiles Kalon Barnes on a corner route then lays out to make a clean diving catch of a throw from Mac Jones during 1 on 1s. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 16, 2022

A temporary Judon scare



Matthew Judon may be the most important member of the Patriots' defense, so fans in attendance (and on Twitter) likely held their breath when they saw that Judon was heading to the locker room in the middle of practice. Fortunately for all involved, though, he returned in a jiffy.

Matt Judon is back on the field BTW for team drills. https://t.co/1KkkrAElLe — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 16, 2022

His return was ... noticeable.

Since returning, Judon has notched a sack, hurry and busted up a screen in 14 snaps for the defense. Lol https://t.co/1PMbjD7YSB — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 16, 2022

Ball security an issue

The Panthers made it a point to poke at the football on Tuesday, and the Patriots were happy to oblige them with some questionable ball security.

#Patriots offense can't hold onto the ball. Panthers punching out everything in 7-on-7s.



Devin Asiasi fumbled, Jakobi Meyers lost the ball as he stepped out of bounds and Jonnu Smith and Matt Sokol had catches immediately knocked free. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 16, 2022

Malcolm still missing

For the second straight day, cornerback Malcolm Butler wasn't present.

Late flag

Thursday night's preseason game featured a lot of intervention on behalf of the officiating crew. Tuesday's practice saw the zebras get involved late ... and the Patriots weren't happy about it.

Panthers had a “gotta have it rep” from the 10. Jabrill Peppers hurried Sam Darnold, who threw it wide of Rashard Higgins with Shaun Wade in coverage. However, Wade was flagged for a very questionable DPI, which lit up the Patriots’ sideline. — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) August 16, 2022

Patrick Chung helping out

Retired safety Patrick Chung was back on the practice field, involved in coaching during some of the defensive back drills. He hasn't played since 2019, but he was always a favorite of Bill Belichick, so his presence and guidance is likely welcomed by the head coach.

Nate Ebner -- also a Belichick favorite -- was present as a guest as well.

Ex-Patriots Patrick Chung and Nate Ebner are at practice today.



Chung is helping out with DB drills. pic.twitter.com/F5XxlAjEhZ — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 16, 2022

Patrick Chung is here coaching safeties. Here, he’s working with Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers. pic.twitter.com/cyjlGGGJ59 — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 16, 2022

Up next

The teams will take the practice field again on Wednesday, leading up to their preseason game on Friday night.