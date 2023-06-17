Watch CBS News
Local News

Multi-vehicle crash slows down traffic in both directions on Sagamore Bridge

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOURNE - A serious crash involving multiple vehicles has brought traffic to a crawl on both sides of the Sagamore Bridge.

At least five vehicles are involved in the crash and there are injuries but police haven't specified how many or how serious.

All lanes have since reopened. Police are urging drivers to seek alternate routes for the time being.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 17, 2023 / 6:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.