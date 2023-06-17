Multi-vehicle crash slows down traffic in both directions on Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE - A serious crash involving multiple vehicles has brought traffic to a crawl on both sides of the Sagamore Bridge.
At least five vehicles are involved in the crash and there are injuries but police haven't specified how many or how serious.
All lanes have since reopened. Police are urging drivers to seek alternate routes for the time being.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.