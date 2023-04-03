Watch CBS News
Looking to adopt an exotic pet? MSPCA has 33 sugar gliders available

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

METHUEN — Pets don't have to be just dogs and cats. For those who want something more exotic, the MSPCA is looking for homes for a bunch of sugar gliders, which are part of the possum family.

The organization took in 33 sugar gliders and two hedgehogs last week after their owner in western Massachusetts had to deal with medical issues. Now, they're at Nevins Farm looking for new forever homes.

The MSPCA is looking to find forever homes for 33 sugar gliders at Nevins Farm.  MSPCA-Angell

"We don't often have sugar gliders in our care," said O'Leary. "It's also rare that we get so many into the shelter at once, so we really need adopters to step up and take these guys home."  

"They're unique and fun to take care of," she said. "They're also incredibly endearing, but they aren't for everyone."  

One of the 33 sugar gliders in need of a forever home.  MSPCA-Angell

Sugar gliders are a part of the possum family and are omnivores, eating everything from fruits, veggies, nectar-based foods, and a commercial diet. 

if you or someone you know is up for providing the complex care, visit the MSPCA's website

First published on April 3, 2023 / 11:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

