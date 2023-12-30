Injured Chihuahua looking for forever home after getting hit by car
JAMAICA PLAIN - A Chihuahua rescued by the MSPCA after getting hit by a car is now looking for a forever home in the new year.
The 1-year-old Chihuahua, named Chanel, fractured her pelvis and suffered other injuries when she was hit by a car in Lawrence on Wednesday. Her previous owners surrendered her to the MSPCA due to the severity of her injuries being more than they can take on.
Chanel is facing a long road to recovery, including surgery to repair her fractured pelvis. She'll be available for adoption from the MSPCA in the coming weeks.
