Watch CBS News
Local News

Injured Chihuahua looking for forever home after getting hit by car

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

JAMAICA PLAIN - A Chihuahua rescued by the MSPCA after getting hit by a car is now looking for a forever home in the new year.

The 1-year-old Chihuahua, named Chanel, fractured her pelvis and suffered other injuries when she was hit by a car in Lawrence on Wednesday. Her previous owners surrendered her to the MSPCA due to the severity of her injuries being more than they can take on.

pictured-chanel-just-after-arrival-at-the-mspca-following-her-near-fatal-run-in-with-the-car-credit-mspca-angell.jpg
The 2-year-old Chihuahua was injured after getting hit by a car in Lawrence. MSPCA-Angell

Chanel is facing a long road to recovery, including surgery to repair her fractured pelvis. She'll be available for adoption from the MSPCA in the coming weeks.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on December 30, 2023 / 12:12 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.