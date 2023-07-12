Shelter pets in danger from Vermont flooding heading to Massachusetts

BEDFORD - The MSPCA is pitching in to help shelter animals stranded due to catastrophic flooding in Vermont, taking in several animals from the Central Vermont Humane Society.

Acapella is one of more than 20 animals from the Central Vermont Humane Society being brought to Massachusetts after severe flooding in the state. Central Vermont Humane Society

The MSPCA said due to the flooding, staff members at the Central Vermont Humane Society can't get to work. One employee has been sleeping at the shelter to help the animals.

Hamilton is one of more than 20 animals rescued from flooding in Vermont and being brought to Massachusetts. Central Vermont Humane Society

Nine dogs, 11 cats and a chinchilla have been rescued from the shelter and will be arriving in Bedford Wednesday afternoon. The animals were all already living in the shelter, so the MSPCA stressed no one's lost pet will be transferred to Massachusetts.

Stella is one of more than 20 animals being brought to Massachusetts after severe flooding in Massachusetts. Central Vermont Humane Society

The animals will be taken to adoption centers in Boston, Methuen, Salem and on the Cape, where they'll undergo a 48-hour quarantine before they'll be up for adoption.