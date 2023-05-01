MSPCA looks to find Marty the mini pony his retirement home

METHUEN — The MSPCA is looking to find Marty, a 30-year-old mini pony, his retirement home to kick off Adopt a Horse month.

Marty arrived at Nevins Farm in December of last year in bad shape. He was underweight and had dental issues that made it hard for him to eat. He was surrendered by his owner who couldn't give him the geriatric care he needs.

Now, Marty is as happy and healthy as ever. The team at Nevins Farm fixed his teeth, got him eating healthily, and even helped him gain more than 50 pounds.

Marty the mini pony is happy, healthy, and ready to find his retirement home as the MSPCA place him up for adoption on the first day of Adopt a Horse Month. MSPCA-Angell

"Marty has made tremendous progress in the four months he's been here," said Rachel Navarro, assistant manager of equine and farm animals at Nevins Farm. "He looks and acts half his age!"

Marty will need someone who can keep up with his geriatric needs. He will need to be on a soaked diet and he has Cushing's Disease — a common endocrine disorder in horses that can be treated with daily medication.

"Marty's one-of-a-kind," said Navarro. "He'll be the oldest mini [pony] we've ever placed, but he still has a lot of life, love, and laughter to give in exchange for the perfect retirement home his new owners will give him."

Those interested in adopting Marty can inquire on the MSPCA's website.