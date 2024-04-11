MSPCA rescues 160 farm animals in Ayer

More than 100 farm animals living without food and water rescued

METHUEN - The MSPCA is looking to adopt out more than 160 farm animals. They were seized from deplorable conditions, and now their owner faces a long list of charges.

When police showed up at the home in Ayer, they found some animals dead and others living in filth without food. Ruth Maxant-Schulz, 77, was arraigned on Monday. She faces 30 counts of animal cruelty.

One of the goats rescued from an Ayer home is now living at Nevins Farm in Methuen. CBS Boston

The animals are now at the MSPCA's Nevins Farm in Methuen. A total of 162 animals were seized, including 49 goats, 91 chickens, 11 ducks, eight geese, and a dog. The MSPCA is also taking care of two ponies from the home who are best friends.

"These gentleman [ponies] are probably in their late 20s. We aren't sure exactly what their age is," said MSCPA Equine and Farm Animal Outreach Manager Kayci McCarthy. "They are really lovely. They are best friends, so our goal is to get them adopted together."

McCarthy said large seizures like this are more common than you would think and cost a lot in resources.

"I think we are right around $20,000 that we put into them from hand-feeding and shavings to medical care," says McCarthy, "Adopters are really what we need because when they take animals, it opens up space for us to take more law enforcement cases."

The rescue center is working to evaluate the health of these animals individually, but rescuers hope to have some of the animals available for adoption in the coming weeks.