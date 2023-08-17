MSPCA fixes dog's 'broken heart,' now looking for adopters

BOSTON - A dog with a broken heart is almost ready for adoption.

Suki, a 1-year-old cavapoo - a Cavalier King Charles spaniel and poodle mix - is recovering from open heart surgery to fix a blood vessel outside her heart that didn't close at birth, a condition known as Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA).

Suki underwent surgery to repair a heart condition known as PDA on August 16 and will soon be looking for a forever home. MSPCA-Angell

Suki was surrendered to MSPCA-Angell because her owner could not handle the illness, and Suki had her surgery Wednesday.

"It's a good thing that Suki was brought to us when she was," said Dr. Caroline Choi of Angell Animal Medical Center's surgery service. "The longer the condition goes untreated, the worse it gets and, if left untreated long enough, it can eventually lead to congestive heart failure."

Choi added that Suki should now have a "long and happy life."

When Suki recovers from her surgery, she will be ready for adoption. Director of Adoption Centers and Programs Mike Keiley said Suki is a sweet and friendly dog. "She'll make the perfect pet for the right home when she's fully recovered."

Suki will be adopted out of the MSPCA's Boston Adoption Center. Anyone interested in adopting Suki should submit an application at the MSPCA-Angell website.