More dogs and cats arrive from Florida looking for homes

BOSTON - More animals arrived from Florida on Wednesday and will be available for adoption soon.

The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter received 31 cats and nine dogs at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.

One of the cats that arrived from Florida on Wednesday. MSPCA-Angell

"The need in Florida is great right now," said MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs and NEAS Executive Director Mike Keiley. "We evacuated cats prior to the storm, and we'll continue to transport animals [to Massachusetts] for as long as we're able to, in order to open up critically needed space in the Florida shelters."

The two groups are also sending staff to Florida to help the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals with recovery efforts. The first team headed to Florida this week and will be there until November.

Before the Wednesday transport, the organizations had already taken in 91 cats from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian.

The majority of the cats transported over the past couple weeks are available for adoption. Interested adopters may learn more about them and apply to adopt at neas.org/adopt. The animals that arrived Wednesday will be available after their quarantine period and once they receive any medical care they need.