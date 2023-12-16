Watch CBS News
Local News

Travel industry braces for New England storm

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

Travel industry braces for New England storm
Travel industry braces for New England storm 00:41

BOSTON - The travel industry is bracing for a powerful storm that is set to hit New England on Sunday and Monday.

Both Delta and American Airlines are offering adjustments for those traveling to or from Boston. Travelers are able to change the trip without a fee or receive a waiver that can be used on a future trip.  

A cruise ship leaving from New York City on Saturday was diverted from traveling to the Bahamas, and instead will be docking in New England.

MSC Cruises confirmed that their ship will dock in Boston from Sunday to Tuesday, and then travel to Portland, Maine on Wednesday. 

Travelers were able to cancel their journey after the change and they were offered a credit for a future cruise.

Riley Rourke

Riley Rourke is a freelance journalist based in Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023. She has previously worked for Emerson's student organizations: WEBN, and the Emerson Channel.

First published on December 16, 2023 / 11:36 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.