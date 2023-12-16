Travel industry braces for New England storm

BOSTON - The travel industry is bracing for a powerful storm that is set to hit New England on Sunday and Monday.

Both Delta and American Airlines are offering adjustments for those traveling to or from Boston. Travelers are able to change the trip without a fee or receive a waiver that can be used on a future trip.

A cruise ship leaving from New York City on Saturday was diverted from traveling to the Bahamas, and instead will be docking in New England.

MSC Cruises confirmed that their ship will dock in Boston from Sunday to Tuesday, and then travel to Portland, Maine on Wednesday.

Travelers were able to cancel their journey after the change and they were offered a credit for a future cruise.