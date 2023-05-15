Common moving scams and tips to avoid them

BOSTON -- The month of May kicks off the start of moving season for most, and according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), half of all residential moves happen in the summer months.

Moving can be an expensive and stressful process, and the BBB is sharing these red flags to watch out for:

A moving company that requires you to make a large payment upfront or a full payment in advance

A moving company with a website with little-to-no information about their registration or insurance

A moving company that is eager to give you an estimate over the phone, without ever coming out in-person to see the items that are apart of your move

"I always encourage people, if you have the option to pay with a credit card – whether it's a down payment, whether it's for a mover or a large ticket item – that is an extra layer of protection where you can then go through the credit card company to recoup the funds that are lost," said Paula Fleming, a Chief Spokesperson for the BBB.

Fleming continued by explaining that there are variations of moving scams.

"Unfortunately, one is that they take a down payment, they show up at your home, they fill up all of your belongings, and they get to the end destination. And they're off with all your things. So you really want to take the time to make sure you're dealing with legitimate movers," Fleming said.

At least 1,335 moving companies have earned an "F" rating from the BBB because of unresolved or unanswered complaints.

Here's how you can protect yourself:

Get everything in writing

Keep your own inventory of your belongings

Don't be afraid to ask questions because a legitimate moving company should not be opposed to answering



Oftentimes, people feel frustrated and embarrassed after they've been scammed.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, it is believed that less than 10% of victims report fraud.

But it is important to remember to report scams to the BBB and your local law enforcement.