Tougher penalties proposed for violating "Move Over" law in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Lawmakers on Tuesday will consider changing the "Move Over" law in Massachusetts, and that could include making penalties harsher for drivers who ignore it.

The law has been in place since 2009. It requires drivers approaching stopped emergency vehicles with flashing lights to slow down and move over to the next lane if they can safely do so.

Under the current law, drivers who don't move over could face a fine of up to $100. A bill sponsored by Rep. Kenneth Gordon (D-Bedford), would raise a first offense fine to $250.

"Any violation that results in injury to another person may be punished by a fine of $5,000 or up to one year in a jail or house of correction," the bill says.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts says the changes would "protect the lives of first responders" and is holding a press conference at the State House before the Joint Committee on Transportation hearing.