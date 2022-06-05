PHOTO: Icy June morning atop Mount Washington

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - While much of New England has been coated in pollen the past few days, the region's highest peak was covered in ice Sunday morning.

The Mount Washington Observatory shared a photo of glaze ice on the summit at sunrise.

"A cold front moving across the area last night produced precipitation that, combined with below freezing temperatures, creating icy conditions on trails above 6,000 feet Sunday morning," the observatory forecast stated. "The cold front will clear the area and move off the coast by Sunday afternoon."

Glaze #ice on the summit sign at sunrise on 5 June 2022.



Experience an outdoor adventure while supporting a great cause this summer. Choose your challenge, raise funds for the Observatory, and celebrate July 16 at our Adventure Expo. Learn more at https://t.co/9frbkJgeDu#nhwx pic.twitter.com/yI8jUZpH5c — Mount Washington Observatory (MWO) (@MWObs) June 5, 2022

With the wind chill, temperatures on the summit were expected to feel like only 25 degrees on Sunday.

Hikers were encouraged to dress warmly and make sure to cover exposed skin if they were headed to the highest altitudes.