PHOTO: Icy June morning atop Mount Washington

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - While much of New England has been coated in pollen the past few days, the region's highest peak was covered in ice Sunday morning.

The Mount Washington Observatory shared a photo of glaze ice on the summit at sunrise.

"A cold front moving across the area last night produced precipitation that, combined with below freezing temperatures, creating icy conditions on trails above 6,000 feet Sunday morning," the observatory forecast stated. "The cold front will clear the area and move off the coast by Sunday afternoon."

With the wind chill, temperatures on the summit were expected to feel like only 25 degrees on Sunday.

Hikers were encouraged to dress warmly and make sure to cover exposed skin if they were headed to the highest altitudes. 

First published on June 5, 2022 / 3:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

