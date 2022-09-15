Watch CBS News
Local News

LOOK: "Winter bared its teeth and beauty" on Mount Washington

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Next Weather: WBZ midday forecast for September 15
Next Weather: WBZ midday forecast for September 15 02:49

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - It's beginning to look a lot like winter atop New England's highest peak.

The Mount Washington Observatory on Thursday shared photos of an icy scene, with rime ice clinging to different structures at the summit. 

"Winter bared its teeth and beauty this morning behind a strong cold front," the Observatory posted to social media.

Winter bared its teeth and beauty this morning behind a strong cold front.

Posted by Mount Washington Observatory on Thursday, September 15, 2022

Rime ice is made up of supercooled water droplets that freeze when they come into contact with an object.

Even colder weather - and possibly snow - is in the forecast for the mountain.

"The higher summits will likely continue to see icing overnight Thursday with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s," weather observer and meteorologist Alexis George posted. "With the snow line dropping to around 5000 feet, there is the possibility that any upslope showers could transition to snow Thursday night and early Friday morning." 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 1:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.