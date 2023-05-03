Watch CBS News
Mount Washington Auto Road damaged, 'washed out' in parts by rain and snow

GORHAM, N.H. - Rain and snow caused significant damage to parts of the Mount Washington Auto Road earlier this week.

The Auto Road Facebook Page shared photos showing large holes and cracks in sections of the pavement. The mountain got more than 3 inches of rain and snow on Monday.

"As a result, sections of the Mt. Washington Auto Road were washed out, specifically 1.6 miles from the summit," the Auto Road said.

Repairs will take weeks, but the road is still scheduled to open for the season later this month.

First published on May 3, 2023 / 8:32 AM

