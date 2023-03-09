Bishop Connolly, Mount Alvernia Catholic high schools closing

NEWTON - On International Women's Day, a blow to the young women of Mount Alvernia High School, and the decades of alumnae before them. The all-girls Catholic school for grades seven through 12 will close its doors in June; Mount Alvernia will merge with Fontbonne Academy in Milton.

And in a different diocese, the same disappointment.

"I pretty much had my whole senior year planned out already. I had all the classes I wanted to do and all the sudden today I got the news no senior year. Now I have no idea what's going to happen," said Bishop Connolly junior Rylee Klein.

The Fall River bishop blamed a decline in enrollment and the financial impact of the pandemic as factors for their decision to close Bishop Connolly High School.

"Everybody is heartbroken. It's a really good school. It's a small school but everybody knows everybody, so everybody is really friendly," said freshman parent Monique Lepage.

That friendliness is what freshmen will miss, as they're now forced to face another new year in a new school.

"The first day there I met a lot of friends, and everybody was like a big family. Caring and nobody was judging anybody, everybody was friends," said freshman Ryan Lepage of the warm welcome just months ago in September.

Transfers from Coyle and Cassidy, which closed in 2020, will now add a third high school to their transcripts. Juniors are feeling devastated by their stolen senior year.

"I'm probably looking toward Stang but I'm not too sure. I was dead set on Connolly. I didn't expect to have to leave," Klein added, sadly,

Bishop Connolly school leaders - heartbroken themselves - held a zoom meeting to try and offer some information about admissions to other schools, financial aid, and transportation. Classes at Mount Alvernia are canceled Thursday, but support counselors are available.