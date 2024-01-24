"Moulin Rouge: The Musical" brought to life in Boston with colorful costumes and props

"Moulin Rouge: The Musical" brought to life with colorful costumes and props

BOSTON - Bright colors, feathers, rhinestones and more. Some incredible costumes help bring "Moulin Rouge: The Musical" to life on stage.

In a single night, the actors in the cast wear nearly 300 different costumes and you can double that number for the understudies and swings.

Actress Gabrielle McClinton stars as Sateen and she tells WBZ her outfits help tell her story.

"There's so much pressure, she's holding everything inside of her. And I think that the corsets, case in point, relay that message for sure," said McClinton.

Wardrobe supervisor Michael Hannah makes sure all of the costumes are pristine and ready to go.

He and his team, including nine people hired locally, organize, wash and repair every piece of clothing worn on stage.

They also make sure McClinton's quick costume changes happen exactly as planned.

Several times throughout the show, she has just seconds to change everything from her shoes to her dress to her jewelry. Hannah said in many cases, magnets help make that magic happen.

Andrew Iverson is in charge of the props, considered to be anything the actors hold, touch, or sit on.

Among the crowd favorites are the 11 hand-stuffed confetti canes that go off at the start and end of each show.

Each cane includes a clown nose to stuff down the confetti and you may see audience members wearing them as they walk out at night.

Hannah said the crowd's response makes it all worthwhile.

"It sounds like a football stadium when they're just having such a good time and whistles and cheers, and that helps that gives you a little boost at the end of a very long day to say okay, well we did that for them and they appreciate it. So that's wonderful."

You can see Moulin Rouge: The Musical at the Citizens Bank Opera House through February 4th.