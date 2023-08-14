WATCH: Dozens of people on dirt bikes and motorcycles stop traffic on Leverett Connector

BOSTON - As drivers attempted to get onto Route 93 Northbound via the Leverett Connector ramp Saturday afternoon, they were brought to a complete stop: not because of construction or traffic but because of dirt bikes.

Video recorded by a resident in a building nearby, who wishes to remain anonymous, shows nearly 50 people on motorcycles and dirt bikes stopping traffic on the ramp to do burnouts and donuts on the road. "They were there for about five to six minutes in total," the man said. "We thought it was just a louder-than-normal train pulling in. ...We ran to the window and grabbed our phones and started recording, and the bikers started doing burnouts and donuts on the ramp."

Plus, the man said, at least one biker got off their bike and began recording videos as the other bikers did tricks.

Around 3:30 p.m., State Police said they "began receiving calls from motorists."

"The stopped bikes were blocking both lanes while some riders did donuts," a State Police spokesperson added. "A patrol responded, but the street bikes were gone by the time the Trooper arrived on scene."

Drivers who watched the video were not shocked by what they saw. "I see it all the time on the weekends. They always do that," one man said.

"They are popping wheelies, and they are doing that, and I've been in the middle of that, and I just try to take the next left or right just to avoid them but sometimes you can't," another driver added.

Earlier in the summer, Boston Police put out a warning about people riding off-road vehicles in the city. "These vehicles usually travel in large groups with little regard for motor vehicle laws or public safety, causing havoc in the neighborhoods we serve despite the continued efforts of BPD officers across the city," the statement from May said. Boston Police did not respond to WBZ's requests for comment regarding how efforts to stop these bikers have succeeded.

The highway ramp, however, is State Police's jurisdiction.

