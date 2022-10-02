Motorcycle ride raises money for Matthew Tidman, corrections officer beaten on the job

WESTBORO -- Dozens took part in a fundraising motorcycle ride in Westboro on Sunday. The event raised money for the family of Matthew Tidman, a corrections officer who was severely beaten by an inmate at MCI Shirley back in August.

Tidman has been on life support since the attack, but his family is hopeful he will recover.

Police officers and some of Tidman's co-workers were among those who rode Sunday.

"He would be extremely grateful for the amount of people who showed up to show support for him and his brothers," said brother Joshua Tidman.

An inmate has been arrested on several charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, for the attack.