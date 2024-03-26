Mother's Milk Bank Northeast helps thousands of premature babies every year

NEWTON – Tucked away in a small office in Newton is an organization making a big impact on families' lives by helping thousands of prematurely born babies every year. Mother's Milk Bank Northeast provides donor breast milk to babies in fragile health.

They were there for Nicole Gangi and her family when she delivered her son, Dimitri, at only 34 weeks.

"We're just so grateful because then it lifted such a burden off of myself. Knowing there was the option of getting donor milk while I waited for my supply to come in was a huge gift to us," Gangi told WBZ-TV.

Why milk banks are needed

The milk bank said that premature babies' digestive systems can't break down formula so the donated milk is used as a supplement when a family can't produce their own. Over 80% of NICUs nationwide rely on donated milk, and Mother's Milk Bank Northeast is one of 27 FDA-regulated milk banks in the country.

"Even giving a small amount makes such a big difference for preemies. The primary focus is giving that supply of milk to babies in the NICU but I would love for it to be as popular as giving blood so other families have access to that milk," Gangi said.

After having such a positive experience, Nicole became a milk donor herself when she was able to. She said it felt like a full circle moment.

"We were thinking how do we make the most positive come from what we experienced. Breast milk can be so stigmatized but it's such a special thing to have," Gangi said.

Gangi said she wishes she knew about the milk bank when she was struggling to breastfeed her first child. But she's now able to educate people on it because many people don't know the resource is there.

How donated milk helps

Mother's Milk Bank Northeast serves more than 100 hospitals in 11 states and provides approximately 1.5 million feedings to thousands of infants annually.

They said donor milk is used to protect against serious and often life-threatening medical complications, to support breastfeeding success, and as nutritional supplementation when a family cannot produce their own breast milk.

For the last few years Gangi has partnered with the milk bank's Boston Marathon runner, Maureen Cummings, to raise awareness and funds.

"Building that relationship with Nicole and her family helps solidify why I run and helps give me that motivation to keep going and spread the awareness," Cummings said.

A pediatric nurse, Cummings originally hadn't heard of the milk bank. But now after running for them for the last three years, she wants to spread awareness of the resource to families.

"To finish the marathon is good and knowing that you did it for a larger cause and all the money you brought in to help these fragile babies is huge," she said.

Support through Boston Marathon

She was paired with Mother's Milk Bank Northeast through the City of Newton. The organization aligned with her career in nursing.

"I'm a nurse by trade so I love to give back, help people and give back anyway that I can. To be able to be a part of the marathon and do what I love and give back that's really important to me," Cummings said.

She hopes that through her advocacy that more nurses become aware of the milk bank and that people are more comfortable talking about their experiences.

She thinks of the families, like Nicole's, while training six days a week and running the 26.2 miles on Marathon Monday. This will be her ninth Boston Marathon, her fourth runner for the milk bank.

"It's worth it because I think of the families and what they go through," Cummings said.

For the last two years, with their patient-runner partnership, they've exceeded their marathon fundraising goals for the milk bank.