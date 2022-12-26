Mother charged after newborn found in Manchester, NH woods

MANCHESTER, N.H. - A mother is facing a felony charge for leading police to her newborn baby in the woods "nearly an hour" after first sending officers to a different area, police said.

Police said they responded to the West Side Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday morning at about 12:40 a.m. after getting a report that a woman had given birth to a baby in the woods. Temperatures in the region overnight were below freezing.

"Personnel searched the area where the mother of the baby directed them, however they were unable to locate the child," Manchester police said in a statement. "After nearly an hour, the mother revealed the true location of the baby and led officers to the area."

The baby was treated by EMTs and hospitalized. Police did not release any other information about the infant's condition.

Twenty-six-year-old Alexandra Eckersley is charged with felony - reckless conduct, police said. She was arrested on an unrelated warrant from Concord District Court for endangering the welfare of a child, according to authorities.