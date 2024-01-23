Watch CBS News
These were the most popular Boston baby names in 2023

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

The most popular Boston baby names
BOSTON - There were nearly 21,000 babies born in Boston this past year, and some names were more popular than other.

Olivia was the most picked girl's name in the city, according to Boston's birth registry for 2023, followed by Emma, Sophia, Charlotte and Sofia. 

For boys, Liam was No. 1 again, followed by Noah, Henry, Leo and Theodore.

Check out the list of the Top 20 names from the city below:

Most popular girls names in Boston

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Sophia
  4. Charlotte
  5. Sofia
  6. Isabella
  7. Grace
  8. Chloe
  9. Amelia
  10. Maya
  11. Luna
  12. Gianna
  13. Mia
  14. Nora
  15. Ava
  16. Natalie
  17. Ella
  18. Emilia
  19. Maeve
  20. Eleanor

Most popular boys names in Boston

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Henry
  4. Leo
  5. Theodore
  6. Jack
  7. Julian
  8. James
  9. Thomas
  10. Benjamin
  11. William
  12. Luca
  13. John
  14. Ethan
  15. Logan
  16. Aiden
  17. Charles
  18. Samuel
  19. Joseph
  20. Oliver

Massachusetts was ranked the best state to raise a family in, according a recent survey that cited good health care, education, safety and economic opportunity. However, another report found that the state was one of the most expensive in the country when it comes to child care costs. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on January 23, 2024 / 9:26 AM EST

