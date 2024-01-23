These were the most popular Boston baby names in 2023
BOSTON - There were nearly 21,000 babies born in Boston this past year, and some names were more popular than other.
Olivia was the most picked girl's name in the city, according to Boston's birth registry for 2023, followed by Emma, Sophia, Charlotte and Sofia.
For boys, Liam was No. 1 again, followed by Noah, Henry, Leo and Theodore.
Check out the list of the Top 20 names from the city below:
Most popular girls names in Boston
- Olivia
- Emma
- Sophia
- Charlotte
- Sofia
- Isabella
- Grace
- Chloe
- Amelia
- Maya
- Luna
- Gianna
- Mia
- Nora
- Ava
- Natalie
- Ella
- Emilia
- Maeve
- Eleanor
Most popular boys names in Boston
- Liam
- Noah
- Henry
- Leo
- Theodore
- Jack
- Julian
- James
- Thomas
- Benjamin
- William
- Luca
- John
- Ethan
- Logan
- Aiden
- Charles
- Samuel
- Joseph
- Oliver
Massachusetts was ranked the best state to raise a family in, according a recent survey that cited good health care, education, safety and economic opportunity. However, another report found that the state was one of the most expensive in the country when it comes to child care costs.
