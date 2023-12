Morrissey Boulevard bridge in Dorchester stuck in open position

DORCHESTER - The bridge on Morrissey Boulevard remains stuck open in Dorchester.

Police are detouring traffic around the bridge, causing a backup on 93 North.

MassDOT said there's no time table for when the bridge is expected to be fixed.