Morgan Wallen to play Fenway Park next year

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Country star Morgan Wallen is coming to Boston's Fenway Park next year.

Wallen will play a concert at the ballpark on August 18, 2023 with special guests Parker McCollum, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman. Tickets go on sale December 9 at 10 a.m. Click here for ticket information.

The 29-year-old chart-topper won album of the year at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards. Last year, his record contract was suspended after video showed him shouting a racial slur. He said in a statement that he was embarrassed and sorry and pledged "I promise to do better."

CBSBoston.com Staff
The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 10:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

