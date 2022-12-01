Morgan Wallen to play Fenway Park next year
BOSTON - Country star Morgan Wallen is coming to Boston's Fenway Park next year.
Wallen will play a concert at the ballpark on August 18, 2023 with special guests Parker McCollum, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman. Tickets go on sale December 9 at 10 a.m. Click here for ticket information.
The 29-year-old chart-topper won album of the year at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards. Last year, his record contract was suspended after video showed him shouting a racial slur. He said in a statement that he was embarrassed and sorry and pledged "I promise to do better."
