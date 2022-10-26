Watch CBS News
More than 60 affordable housing units approved in Roxbury

BOSTON - Some much-needed affordable housing is coming to Roxbury.

The zoning board has approved a new building in Roxbury for the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts, which will include more than 60 affordable housing units. Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts

The zoning board has approved a new building for the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts. The League will be headquartered o the ground floor, and more than 60 condos and apartments will be on the upper floor -- all of them affordable. The 83,000-square-foot building will also include garage space for about 24 vehicles.

Most new buildings in the city only have a small portion of their units reserved to be affordable housing.

