More than 60 affordable housing units approved in Roxbury
BOSTON - Some much-needed affordable housing is coming to Roxbury.
The zoning board has approved a new building for the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts. The League will be headquartered o the ground floor, and more than 60 condos and apartments will be on the upper floor -- all of them affordable. The 83,000-square-foot building will also include garage space for about 24 vehicles.
Most new buildings in the city only have a small portion of their units reserved to be affordable housing.
