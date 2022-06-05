More than 50,000 Massachusetts licenses need to be replaced due to printing mistake

Thousands of new Massachusetts licenses being replaced because of printing mistake

Thousands of new Massachusetts licenses being replaced because of printing mistake

Thousands of new Massachusetts licenses being replaced because of printing mistake

BOSTON - Thousands of Massachusetts drivers licenses and identification cards need to be reissued because of a printing mistake.

MassDOT says 53,680 have to be replaced because they are missing a fraud protection feature.

A Virginia-based printing company notified the RMV in late May about the problem.

Replacements will be mailed out starting Monday. Those who receive replacements will also be told to destroy their old licenses.