Video shows moose walking along busy road in Gardner

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

GARDNER - A moose spotted wandering along a busy road in Gardner this weekend has found its way home.

Denise Kemmitt captured video Sunday that shows the moose trotting down Route 68, with a line of cars following behind slowly.

The moose did not need to be relocated by environmental authorities and made its way back to its habitat. Moose are a common sight in the city. 

First published on April 3, 2023 / 4:08 PM

