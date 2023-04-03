Video shows moose walking along busy road in Gardner
GARDNER - A moose spotted wandering along a busy road in Gardner this weekend has found its way home.
Denise Kemmitt captured video Sunday that shows the moose trotting down Route 68, with a line of cars following behind slowly.
The moose did not need to be relocated by environmental authorities and made its way back to its habitat. Moose are a common sight in the city.
