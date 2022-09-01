Montreal-to-Boston overnight train service up for discussion

BOSTON - A proposal to create an overnight train service from Montreal to Boston will reportedly be up for discussion in Canada Thursday.

According to the Montreal Gazette, "several dozen Canadian and American elected officials and business people" will meet in Coaticook, a town in southeastern Quebec, to see if they can make it happen.

Most of the proposed route would be on existing freight tracks in Canada and northern New England.

The train would make stops in Vermont, New Hampshire and tourist destinations like Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine.

The train would make one more stop in Durham, New Hampshire before finally arriving at North Station in Boston.

The route proposed by Fondation Trains de nuit in Canada. CBS Boston graphic

According to Fondation Trains de nuit, which is promoting the project, there would be dining cars and sleeper cars.

But the trip would take about 14 hours, which is almost triple the drive time between Boston and Montreal.

"It would be for people who don't want to drive or people who don't have a car," François Pepin, the director of the foundation, told the paper.

The rail line would be a two-stage project, first from Montreal to Sherbrooke, Canada. It would then the link to North Station.

A one-way ticket would cost about $212, according to the Gazette.