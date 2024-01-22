Is mononucleosis spreading? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your latest health questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter).

WBZ-TV viewer Marina writes, "I am 29 years old and was just diagnosed with mono. A friend told me they know two other people who have it as well. Is it spreading or is it just a common virus?"

Infectious mononucleosis or "mono" is, in fact, a viral infection that causes symptoms similar to strep throat with fever, sore throat, fatigue, and swollen glands in the neck, but symptoms can last for weeks. Some people refer to it as the "kissing disease" because it is passed from person to person through saliva, either from kissing, sharing utensils, or drinking from the same glass, water bottle, or straw as someone who is infected.

It's fairly common in teens and young adults but rarely affects people over 40. That's because more than 90% of Americans have been infected with the virus by age 35 though not everyone develops symptoms. I have not heard that we're seeing more cases of mono right now than typically, but I'm not surprised that a friend of yours knows about others who have it as well.

