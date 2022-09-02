Monkeypox a concern now on college campuses

BOSTON - The rules surrounding COVID-19 have been relaxed at many colleges and universities, but the new campus concern is monkeypox. Schools are making sure their communities are aware of the potential dangers.

Currently the disease is spreading predominantly between male sex partners in the gay community, but anyone can get it.

"Prolonged contact is required and most of the cases are close skin-to-skin contact," said Brigham and Women's epidemiologist Dr. Paul Sax.

And because college students live in close quarters, experts say they should be aware that it can also spread from surfaces.

"I would say that in the context of this monkeypox outbreak to limit the sharing of towels as much as possible," Dr. Sax said.

Dr. Sax says bedding could also be an issue. College kids are also famous for sharing clothes.

"I'm not aware of a case of someone getting it from borrowing clothes, but theoretically it's possible," Dr. Sax said.

According to Sax, there are other typical college behaviors that could be risky.

"Dancing together in a crowded dance floor with few clothes on," Sax said.

That's likely what happened to a California man in his 20's who contracted monkeypox earlier this summer. The National Institutes of Health reports he developed symptoms after a night of dancing in a crowded setting in London.

There are several colleges that have reported monkeypox cases on campus including Georgetown. In Massachusetts, most schools have posted extensive information for students on their websites.