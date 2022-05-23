Monkeypox patient in Boston had contact with 200 people, CDC says

BOSTON -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that they are tracking 200 contacts connected to the monkeypox patient in Boston.

Most of those contacts are healthcare workers and they are using a tiered system to determine risk level.

The patient, a Massachusetts man, recently traveled to Canada.

He has been getting treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital since May 12.