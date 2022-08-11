Local monkeypox patients file complaint against DPH after difficulty finding testing and treatment

BOSTON -- Frustration is building amongst some individuals who have contracted monkeypox in Massachusetts.

Five men who all tested positive for monkeypox filed a formal complaint this week against the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The complaint, filed with the Attorney General's office, claimed the state's Department of Public Health violated the men's civil rights when it showed alleged inaction regarding monkeypox prevention, vaccines, diagnosis, testing, treatment, and pain relief.

"It was really miserable. It was probably one of the most miserable experiences of my life," said Brian McKenna of Boston, who contracted monkeypox after his July 4 visit to Provincetown. "I am a pretty strong person, and I have never been that scared in my life, because I didn't know where this was going or what was going to happen."

The father of one said his symptoms started spreading around his mouth, face, and neck. He described his symptoms as being severe enough that he had trouble sleeping. It took three weeks for his symptoms to subside.

Michael Kelley also tested positive for monkeypox in July in Provincetown, although he had already received one dose of the vaccine.

"This is not a gay disease," said Kelley. "This is concerning to the public; we are just the first ones to be afflicted with it."

Kelley started reaching out to other gay men who had tested positive to hear about their experiences. Through his conversations, Kelley said he found a common theme. Patients had difficulty finding testing, treatment, and information on monkeypox.

"The lack of response, the lack of materials, the lack of understanding from not just vaccine but testing, treatments like Tpoxx and pain relief are lacking across the board," said Kelley.

"For me, my experience was unacceptable," said McKenna.

Both McKenna and Kelley were treated with Tecovirimat, a Tpoxx vaccine approved for smallpox, and both men said they found it by doing their own research.

That fact is not sitting well with them. They said information about that resource should be provided by the state.

"It is very different than COVID," said Kelley. "In COVID, we did not have these tools, we have plenty of these tools."

The group of five men who signed onto the complaint agree the LGBTQ community had stepped up to inform and protect one another.

But each of them said the state's department of public health needs to do better.

"They weren't prepared," said McKenna. "It's that simple. They were not prepared for this, and a lot of us suffered because of that."

The Department of Public Health declined to interview on monkeypox or any related questions. A spokesperson told WBZ-TV they do not comment on potential litigation or complaints.

The state said Thursday 45 new monkeypox cases were diagnosed in the last week, bringing the total to 202 in Massachusetts since the outbreak began.

The Attorney General's office told WBZ-TV they had received the complaint and are reviewing it.