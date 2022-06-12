2 additional monkeypox cases reported in Massachusetts

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced two new cases of monkeypox in the state on Sunday.

Two adult men who had close contact with one another tested positive.

The tests were completed Saturday at the State Public Health Laboratory in Jamaica Plain and will be confirmed at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials said neither case has a known connection to the first case of monkeypox in Massachusetts.

Both men are currently isolating to prevent spread to others.

According to CDC data, there have been 49 cases of monkeypox in the United States this year.

The first identified case in Massachusetts was confirmed May 18.

No deaths have been reported during the current outbreak and patients normally recover within 2-4 weeks.