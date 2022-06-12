Watch CBS News
Local News

2 additional monkeypox cases reported in Massachusetts

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WBZ News Update For June 12, 2022
WBZ News Update For June 12, 2022 02:19

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced two new cases of monkeypox in the state on Sunday.

Two adult men who had close contact with one another tested positive.

The tests were completed Saturday at the State Public Health Laboratory in Jamaica Plain and will be confirmed at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials said neither case has a known connection to the first case of monkeypox in Massachusetts.

Both men are currently isolating to prevent spread to others.

According to CDC data, there have been 49 cases of monkeypox in the United States this year.

The first identified case in Massachusetts was confirmed May 18.

No deaths have been reported during the current outbreak and patients normally recover within 2-4 weeks. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 12, 2022 / 2:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.