Watch CBS News
Local News

Monarch butterflies now listed as endangered

/ CBS/AP

75% of Massachusetts in moderate drought
75% of Massachusetts in moderate drought 02:36

Monarch butterflies are now listed as endangered because of fast dwindling populations in North America. 

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature announced the designation on Thursday for the orange-and-black butterflies. The group estimates that populations have declined between 22% and 72% over a decade. 

After wintering in central Mexico, the butterflies migrate north to Canada. They breed new generations along the way that begin the return trip at the end of summer. 

The butterflies are imperiled by loss of habitat and increased use of herbicides and pesticides for agriculture, as well as climate change.

"Drought limits the growth of milkweed and increases the frequency of catastrophic wildfires, temperature extremes trigger earlier migrations before milkweed is available, while severe weather has killed millions of butterflies," the IUCN said in a statement.

Monarchs are seen in Massachusetts from mid-summer through early fall, according to the National Park Service.

First published on July 21, 2022 / 2:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.