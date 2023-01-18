Moderna says its' RSV vaccine highly effective in older adults

BOSTON - Moderna claims its RSV vaccine is highly effective in older adults.

The respiratory syncytial virus, which dominated respiratory infections just a few months ago, does not only cause breathing problems in babies and toddlers but in older adults as well, and there is currently no approved vaccine.

But Moderna has reportedly developed one with the same messenger RNA technology used in its COVID-19 vaccine. And in a large clinical trial, those 60 and older who received the RSV vaccine were almost 84-percent less likely to develop symptoms compared to those who didn't receive the shot.

Time will tell whether it also prevents severe disease, hospitalization, and death and whether it works in children as well.