Modern Pastry vs. Bova's Bakery: Watch the Boston cannoli face-off on 'The Talk'
STUDIO CITY, Calif. - It's a topic that tourists and Boston residents alike love to discuss - where can you find the best cannoli in the North End?
"The Talk" on CBS attempted to settle the debate Thursday on a Boston edition of their Food Face-Off, featuring WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes as a co-host.
The two competitors were chef Dominic Abramo of Bova's Bakery, making their signature homemade Florentine cannoli, and chef Gianni Picariello of Modern Pastry, presenting a classic ricotta cream-filled cannoli. Both were big hits with "The Talk" crew.
"There's a reason that these two fabulous bakeries have been thriving for decades," Hughes said.
But there could only be one victor. The co-hosts took a vote, and declared Modern Pastry as the winner. Watch the competition in the Twitter video above.
