Modern Pastry vs. Bova's Bakery: Watch the Boston cannoli face-off on 'The Talk'

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WBZ'S Lisa Hughes co-hosts "The Talk"
WBZ'S Lisa Hughes co-hosts "The Talk" 01:09

STUDIO CITY, Calif. - It's a topic that tourists and Boston residents alike love to discuss - where can you find the best cannoli in the North End?

"The Talk" on CBS attempted to settle the debate Thursday on a Boston edition of their Food Face-Off, featuring WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes as a co-host.

The two competitors were chef Dominic Abramo of Bova's Bakery, making their signature homemade Florentine cannoli, and chef Gianni Picariello of Modern Pastry, presenting a classic ricotta cream-filled cannoli. Both were big hits with "The Talk" crew.

"There's a reason that these two fabulous bakeries have been thriving for decades," Hughes said.

But there could only be one victor. The co-hosts took a vote, and declared Modern Pastry as the winner. Watch the competition in the Twitter video above.

cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

First published on February 2, 2023 / 5:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

