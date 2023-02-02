Modern Pastry vs. Bova's Bakery: Watch the Boston cannoli face-off on 'The Talk'

STUDIO CITY, Calif. - It's a topic that tourists and Boston residents alike love to discuss - where can you find the best cannoli in the North End?

"The Talk" on CBS attempted to settle the debate Thursday on a Boston edition of their Food Face-Off, featuring WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes as a co-host.

The two competitors were chef Dominic Abramo of Bova's Bakery, making their signature homemade Florentine cannoli, and chef Gianni Picariello of Modern Pastry, presenting a classic ricotta cream-filled cannoli. Both were big hits with "The Talk" crew.

"There's a reason that these two fabulous bakeries have been thriving for decades," Hughes said.

In honor of our guest co-host @LisaWBZ from @cbsboston, we're highlighting Boston's best cannolis! We have Chef Dominic Abramo and Chef Gianni Picariello in a heated battle for the grand prize!



And the winner is... Chef Gianni Picariello🏆 pic.twitter.com/77gKWMHyon — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) February 2, 2023

But there could only be one victor. The co-hosts took a vote, and declared Modern Pastry as the winner. Watch the competition in the Twitter video above.