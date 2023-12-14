"It's a personal business," Model train store in Massachusetts says it's the largest in America

Model train store in Malden says it's the largest in America

MALDEN - It's a year-round hobby that really shines around the holidays - model trains. One shop in Malden does trains better than anybody else - the Charles Ro Supply Company, which calls itself "America's largest train store."

For half a century, it has been the go-to spot for miniature locomotives.

Charles Ro is the store's namesake and owner. But he's not the one who got it all going.

"My dad was a hairdresser and he did trains as a hobby," Ro told WBZ-TV. "So, he decided to put two little showcases in the front of the beauty shop and it all took off from there."

It took off in a major way, growing from a modest 13,000 square foot space to a monster 50,000 square foot store.

Ro eventually took over the family business and says everyone works hard to keep shoppers happy.

"We know a lot of people that have been our customers for 40 - 50 years," Ro says with a smile. "It's a personal business. You have to enjoy it to do it."

And a massive train display Ro refers to as "the layout" offers up some visual delights for young eyes.

"I guess we took the Jordan's Furniture approach. It's a destination, not just a store," Ro said. "That's really what's life is about. It's for the children. It's nice to see the kids come in with the smile on their face, the excitement. Remember when we were kids, we used to have the same excitement when you get a toy for Christmas."

In fact, one of Ro's most famous customers is young, rock legend Neil Young, who is also a train enthusiast.

"Even Neil Young came here and saw it. He says there's something about this layout that's got depth of vision," Ro said, flashing a proud grin. "If he can see it like that it must be a nice layout."

As far as what's next, Ro reflected on his trains and where they're heading next.

"Amazing how fast time flies. I want everybody to say they've always had a good experience at Charles Ro," he told WBZ.

