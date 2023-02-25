Watch CBS News
Red Sox Spring Training game ends in bizarre fashion with clock-related final out

NORTH PORT, Florida – The Red Sox were the beneficiaries of one of Major League Baseball's newest rule changes as their Spring Training game against the Atlanta Braves ended in bizarre fashion on Saturday.

With the game tied at 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Braves shortstop Cal Conley worked a full count.

Red Sox pitcher Robert Kwiatkowski toed the rubber and waited for Conley to dig in. With a pitch clock now in place, the batter is required to in the box and ready to hit by the time there are eight seconds remaining.

Conley was not, and as a result, the umpire called an automatic strike. With a full count, that meant strike three and the end of the inning.

In Spring Training there are no ties, so the game ended in strange fashion.

It's safe to say it'll take some getting adjusting to the pitch clock - for fans and players alike.

