Missing whale tags could wash up "anywhere along the MA Coast"

BOSTON - If you're walking along a Massachusetts beach, keep your eyes peeled: Scientists are asking the public to help them find "tags" they use to study large whales.

Scientists at NOAA with the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, which is between Cape Ann and Cape Cod, say they are missing two research tags - and they could "wash ashore anywhere along the MA Coast."

The two tags are each about 6 inches long and resemble a toy bug. They have suction cup feet and an antennae at the top.

The researchers say they would appreciate it if anyone who comes across the tags could email stellwagen@noaa.gov, or follow contact instructions on the units. 

First published on May 11, 2023 / 9:31 AM

