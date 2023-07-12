Missing a peacock? New Bedford police seek owner of lost bird
NEW BEDFORD - Has one of your majestic birds gone missing? Police in New Bedford are trying to find the owner of a lost peacock.
Animal control wrangled the peacock after it was found Tuesday taking a stroll in the area of Acushnet Avenue and Marlboro Street.
Anyone who might know the owner of the peacock can call police at 508-991-6366.
