Missing paddleboarder's body recovered on Martha's Vineyard

EDGARTOWN – The body of a missing paddle boarder was found Monday morning on Martha's Vineyard.

The 43-year-old man was seen struggling in the water of Great Pond Sunday night before he went under.

Massachusetts State Police divers found the man's body around 10 a.m. using side-scan sonar from a boat.

Police said the man's body was recovered about 100 feet from shore in about eight feet of water.

His name was not released. 

No additional details are currently available.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 11:15 PM

