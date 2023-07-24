Missing paddleboarder's body recovered on Martha's Vineyard
EDGARTOWN – The body of a missing paddle boarder was found Monday morning on Martha's Vineyard.
The 43-year-old man was seen struggling in the water of Great Pond Sunday night before he went under.
Massachusetts State Police divers found the man's body around 10 a.m. using side-scan sonar from a boat.
Police said the man's body was recovered about 100 feet from shore in about eight feet of water.
His name was not released.
No additional details are currently available.
