Peabody police looking for missing girl Iris Matul, last seen at Holiday Inn

By Neal Riley

CBS Boston

PEABODY - Police are asking the public for help as they try to find a missing 12-year-old girl. Iris Matul was reported missing Sunday from the Holiday Inn in Peabody.

Matul is a student in Lynn at the Pickering Middle School and may be in the Lynn or Saugus area, authorities said. She does not have a phone with her.

She is described as Native American with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black shirt and pants, a gray sweater, white Adidas sneakers and a backpack with a VANS logo on it when she went missing.

MISSING CHILD Peabody Police are trying to locate Iris Matul, age 12, who was last seen Sunday 2/25 at the Holiday Inn...

Posted by Massachusetts State Police on Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Matul has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing child, Peabody police said.   

"The Peabody Police is working diligently to locate Iris Matul and ensure her safe return home," the department said. "We appreciate the assistance of the community in this effort."   

Anyone with information should call 911 or Peabody police at 978-538-6300.

First published on February 27, 2024 / 2:50 PM EST

