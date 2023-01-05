Missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe was last seen on New Year's Day

COHASSET - Cohasset police are looking for Ana Walshe, a missing woman who was last seen early in the morning on New Year's Day.

Police said the last reported sighting of the 39-year-old was at her home, shortly after midnight at the start of the new year.

Walshe speaks with an Eastern European accent and is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. Her hair and eyes are brown, and her complexion is described as olive.

#heycohasset Please see information below regarding a missing person. Information is also available here:... Posted by Cohasset Police Department, Cohasset MA on Thursday, January 5, 2023

Authorities are now turning to the public for help. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police detective Harrison Schmidt at 781-383-1055 x6108 or email hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com.