Boston police looking for missing twins Jakiel and Jaliel Shakur of Hyde Park

BOSTON - Boston Police are looking for twin brothers from Hyde Park who have not been since since Tuesday. The department is asking the public for help finding 12-year-olds Jakiel and Jaliel Shakur.

They were last seen near 8 Damon Place at about 5 p.m. Police described the pair as light-skinned Black males, about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and with dreadlocks. They might be in the area of Homestead Street.

Anyone who knows where they are is asked to call 911 or police detectives at 617-343-5607.