Police shoot, kill teen armed with knife in Gilford, New Hampshire, AG says

GILFORD, N.H. - Police in Gilford, New Hampshire shot and killed a teenager armed with a knife late Sunday night, according to investigators.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's office said officers were called to a house on Varney Point Road just before 10 p.m. and "encountered the armed resident inside the home."

"During the encounter, one officer discharged an electronic taser and a second officer discharged his weapon," Attorney General John Formella said in a statement Monday.

The teen, later identified as 17-year-old Mischa Fay, was rushed to a hospital where he died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released. Formella said the officers had body cameras.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident remain actively under investigation. Additional information will not be released until after the officers' interviews are completed," the attorney general said.

